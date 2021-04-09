Trials of Sputnik V in Turkey demonstrate good intermediate results

"Yesterday I conducted talks with the Russian health minister. Next week we will meet together with our teams. We began toxicology studies, the intermediate results are good. We will conduct the talks again next week," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

ANKARA, April 9. /TASS/. Toxicology studies of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey have demonstrated good intermediate results, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper on Friday.

In late February, the Turkish health minister stated that the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus would be ready for wide use after toxicology studies were over. He also reported of the beginning of talks on supplies of the Russian vaccine. The minister informed of the beginning of toxicology studies of Sputnik V on February 25.

On January 23, a representative of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told TASS that agreements on the production of Sputnik V were reached with a leading Turkish manufacturer of pharmaceutical products. According to the representative, the technology transfer process has started.

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The efficacy of the preparation at the level of 91.6% was confirmed by the data published in the leading medical journal The Lancet. Sputnik V is among the top three vaccines against the coronavirus worldwide in terms of approvals received from state regulators. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by regulators of about 60 countries with the total population surpassing 1.5 bln people.