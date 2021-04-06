Negotiators to stay in Vienna, have another meeting on JCPOA Friday: Iran’s diplomat

TEHRAN, April 6./TASS/. Participants in a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program will continue work in Vienna, and will have one more meeting on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.

Negotiators to stay in Vienna, have another meeting on JCPOA on Friday, Press TV quoted him on Twitter. Expert talks will continue in Vienna on the removal of US sanctions and Iran’s JCPOA measures, Abbas Araghchi told Press TV.

The senior diplomat also noted that Iran "rejects any agreement on release of $1bn of Iran’s money in return for 20% enrichment freeze", Press TV said in a tweet.

The top negotiator called "constructive" the first round of JCPOA talks in Vienna.

Political directors from Iran and five international mediators (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, France, and Germany) discuss issues to restore full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.