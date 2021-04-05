US creates obstacles to return of Syrian refuges, Russian-Syrian headquarters say

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The US is implementing a set of measures to prevent the return of Syrian refugees to their country, a joint statement by the Russian-Syrian interdepartmental coordination headquarters said on Monday.

"Despite colossal efforts to create favorable conditions for the return of their citizens to the native land undertaken by Syrian authorities, the US and its allies continue to implement a whole set of measures including an unprecedented propaganda outreach campaign directed at containment of refugees in the territory of countries neighboring Syria," the statement emphasized.

"We consider it necessary to draw attention to the evaluation of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees regarding prospects of the return of citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic located in Middle Eastern countries to their native land, according to which over 70% hope to return to places of permanent residence. In relation to that a logical question emerges: why this has not happened yet?" the document noted.

According to the headquarters, the American side benefits from the unstable situation in Syria in order to continue to justify its illegitimate presence and plunder natural resources belonging to Syrian people. "It is precisely with this goal that information agencies controlled by the US disseminate fake publications on the situation in Syria, alarming Syrians, preventing their return home," the statement said.

At the same time, it is noted that it is precisely in the territory controlled by the American side in northeastern Syria a rapid aggravation of the situation is observed in the Al-Hawl refugee camp where members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) remain active.

"With the acquiescence of the American side, militants organized a channel for delivery of weapons, ammunition and means of communication to the camp’s premises. Courts created by jihadists function in Al-Hawl. Instances of murder and attempts on lives of camp’s residents who do not support radical extremism have become more frequent. A significant attention is given to ideological brainwashing of minors in order to radicalize them and increase the number of militants," the document stressed.

