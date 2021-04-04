GERN party winning parliamentary elections in Bulgaria - exit poll

SOFIA, April 4. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s political party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) in coalition with the Union of Democratic Forces is winning parliamentary elections in that country, as follows from the exit poll results made public by BTV on Sunday.

According an exit poll conducted by the Alpha Research pollster around 25.7% of voters supported GERB. According to the Market Links pollster, the party won support from 24.5% of voters. The Bulgarian Socialist party was supported by 17.6% of voters, according to Alpha Research, and 16.9%, according to Market Links.

There is Such A People party (15.2% according to Alpha Research and 15.7%, according to Market Links), The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (11% according to Alpha Research and 10.4%, according to Market Links), Democratic Bulgaria (10.4% according to Alpha Research and 10.3%, according to Market Links) are also winning seats in the national parliament.

"So far, it is too early to make any final conclusions about the elections outcome as votes cast abroad are not counted. Obviously, seven political parties will probably be represented in the new parliament. So, it is difficult to say whether they will can reach an agreement between themselves and form a stable government," Prof. Nina Dulgerova told TASS. "As was expected, GERB has proved to be the major political force. But what was unexpected is a tight struggle for the second place between the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the There Is Such A People party of popular TV host Slavi Trifonov. The outcome of this struggle is the biggest intrigue of the elections. The comparatively high voter activity amid the pandemic was of surprise too. Around three million people took part in the voting.".