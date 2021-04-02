Some states seek to complicate relations between EU, Moscow, says Russian envoy to Italy

ROME, April 2. /TASS/. Some EU countries seek to complicate relations between Russia and the European Union, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov said in an interview with the Rai News24 TV channel on Friday.

"Our relations with the EU as an institution are probably going through the worst period in decades. In fact, the system of multifaceted cooperation that we worked on meticulously for years, which includes high-level meetings and 20 sectoral dialogue mechanisms, has been destroyed. The EU’s policy towards Russia has actually turned into a set of sanctions that are imposed with and without reason," the envoy pointed out.

"They say that the slowest camel in the caravan sets the pace," he noted. "Some of the EU countries seek not only to slow the caravan down but to make it move backwards," Razov added.

He emphasized that Russia was ready to restore and boost relation with the EU "but only based on equality and mutual respect.".