Senior Russian diplomat, US ambassador discuss preparations for climate summit

MOSCOW, April 1./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan met on Thursday to discuss preparations for a virtual climate summit, as well as certain issues on the bilateral agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Certain issues regarding preparations for the virtual climate summit initiated by the US were discussed, as well as a number of key issues on the bilateral agenda," the Foreign Ministry reported.

On March 26, the White House press service confirmed that US President Joe Biden had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in the virtual Climate Summit scheduled for April 22-23. US authorities said the summit would be aimed at consolidating efforts towards the reduction of harmful emissions into the environment.