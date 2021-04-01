US Consulate General in Russia’s Vladivostok to remain in suspended status

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The United States’ Consulate General in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok will remain in suspended status, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said in a statement published on the embassy’s website on Thursday.

"The United States has informed the Government of the Russian Federation that the US Consulate General in Vladivostok will remain in suspended status. The US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg will remain open. However, it will suspend visa and American citizen services as of April 1, 2021," the statement reads.

"This decision was made in close consultation with the Secretary of State following a lengthy review of the safety and security of the US diplomatic mission and our personnel in the Russian Federation. We value our deep connection to the Russian people. Today, our people-to-people relationships are the bedrock of our bilateral relations. We will continue to work toward bringing our citizens closer, as we seek a relationship built on strong cooperation where we have common interests and common ground," the US ambassador pointed out.

According to the statement, "the US Embassy in Moscow will continue the important work of representing the United States in Russia as we implement President Biden’s foreign policy agenda." "This includes support for US citizens, advocacy for US business interests, and bilateral and multilateral diplomacy ranging from stopping COVID-19 and strengthening global health security, to advocating for universal human rights like freedom of speech and peaceful assembly, to key arms control negotiations that make the world a safer place for all," Sullivan specified.

"As we implement these changes, we understand that there may be concern among US citizens, as well as visa applicants from Russia and other countries, about consular services. Effective April 1, US Embassy Moscow’s consular district will be expanded to include all of Russia. The Embassy will provide services to US citizens across the Russian Federation. The Embassy will also provide visa services as efficiently and expeditiously as possible, given staffing constraints," the statement said.