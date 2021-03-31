Coronavirus cases wordwide up 14% in past week — WHO

GENEVA, March 31. /TASS/. More than 3.8 million novel coronavirus cases were registered worldwide in the past week, which is 14% more than during the previous seven-day period, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a weekly bulletin released in Geneva on Wednesday.

Mortality increased by 5%, as over 64,000 deaths were registered in the reported period, according to the global organization’s figures.

Between March 22 and 28, the global organization has been informed about 3,802,314 new cases all over the world, and 64,187 deaths. As of March 28, a total of 126,372,442 cases and 2,769,696 COVID-related deaths were reported worldwide.

The most noticeable growth in cases was registered in Southeast Asia (up 49%), Western Pacific (up 32%), Africa (22%), North and South America (11%) and Europe (up 11%).

Mortality increased in Southeast Asia (up 21%), Europe (7%), Western Pacific (7%), Eastern Mediterranean (up 5%), North and South America (up 4%), but at the same time declined by 6% Africa.

In the past seven days, over 1.6 million people contracted the infection in Europe, over 23,000 died. The number of cases in North and South America increased by over 1.3 million in the reported period, while fatalities grew by 32,000. In Southeast Asia, doctors registered over 437,000 new cases of novel coronavirus, over 2,900 patients died.

Brazil (over 533,000 new cases) accounts for the majority of cases registered between March 22 and 28, followed by the United States (over 421,000), India (over 372,000), France (over 254,000), Poland (over 192,000), Turkey (over 186,000), Italy (over 156,000), Germany (over 112,000), Ukraine (over 97,000), Russia (over 62,000), Hungary (over 62,000) and Peru (over 60,000).