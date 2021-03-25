Japan confirms launch of two North Korean ballistic missiles

TOKYO, March 25. /TASS/. North Korea launched two ballistic missiles that fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone on Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

According to him, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles some time ago, they fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Suga noted that the missile launches, carried out for the first time in a year, pose a threat to the security of the region and Japan, and also violate UN Security Council resolutions.

Japan is holding an emergency meeting of the National Security Council in connection with North Korean missile tests, Kyodo news agency reported.

The meeting is attended by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

The Japanese Prime Minister ordered to make every effort to collect information about the tests carried out by North Korea, and to confirm the safety of ships and aircraft. The last time North Korea launched ballistic missiles was in March 2020.

The US authorities have also confirmed reports that North Korea launched two ballistic missiles, CNN reported citing a senior source in the US administration.