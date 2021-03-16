Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 327,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, March 16. /TASS/. More than 327,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 119.96 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 17:10 Moscow time on March 16, as many as 119,960,700 novel coronavirus cases and 2,656,822 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 327,255 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,558.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 41% of the COVID-19 daily tally (135,239 cases). Next are North and South America (110,481 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (36,182 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (29,155,892), Brazil (11,483,370), India (11,409,831), Russia (4,409,438), the United Kingdom (4,263,531), France (4,008,600), Italy (3,238,394), Spain (3,195,062), Turkey (2,894,893), Germany (2,581,329), Colombia (2,303,144), and Argentina (2,195,722).