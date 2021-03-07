China, Russia jointly to protect UN prestige and international law - top diplomat

BEIJING, March 7. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are seeking jointly with Russia to protect the UN prestige and international law, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

"Our countries have become an example of how to pursue equitable and just policy. We are jointly safeguarding multilateral formats of cooperation," China’s top diplomat said at a press conference held in Beijing during the sessions of the country’s highest legislative and consultative bodies.

"China and Russia will be jointly protecting the UN prestige and safeguarding international law norms," China’s top diplomat stressed.

Beijing seeks to strengthen all-embracing partnership relations with Moscow, he said.

"We take into account the historical experience and, what’s more, this is necessary in the conditions of the contemporary epoch," he said.