Lukashenko hands down instructions to impose retaliatory sanctions on Western countries

MINSK, January 12. /TASS/. Belarus will give a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions on the country’s companies, President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Nazarov and Industry Minister Pyotr Parkhomchik on Tuesday.

"Some of our companies have been hit by lawless Western sanctions," Lukashenko pointed out, asking Nazarov to address the issue together with Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and other cabinet members. "We should give a tit-for-tat response," the Belarusian president added.