Armenian president calls for resolving crisis through snap elections

YEREVAN, January 11. /TASS/. Snap elections are the only way to resolve the political, economic and social crisis that Armenia is facing, the country’s President Armen Sarkissian said in an article published by the presidential press service on Monday.

"The only logical and civilized way out of the situation is to hold snap elections within a reasonable timeframe and introduce the necessary amendments to the Electoral Code, which will make it possible to start the process of state-building anew," the Armenian president pointed out.

Sarkissian emphasized the need to form a government of national accord before the elections. According to him, the government will have three goals, focusing on efforts to address the aftermath of military activities, prepare and implement a roadmap to lead the country out of the political and economic crisis and carry out a legal reform to create conditions for future elections.

The Armenian opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, blaming him for economic and social problems that the country is facing. The opposition also believes that the joint statement that Pashinyan signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 9, which put an end to military activities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, actually meant surrender. Pashinyan said earlier that he had no plans to resign because governments should change only through elections. At the same time, he noted that a snap parliamentary election could take place in 2021.