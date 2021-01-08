US Capitol police officer dies after DC riots, CNN reports

NEW YORK, January 8. /TASS/. A US Capitol police officer who sustained injuries on Wednesday during riots in Washington, DC died, CNN reported on Thursday.

According to a CNN TV correspondent, three sources reported that the officer died as a result of the chaos at the US Capitol. The CNN website later reported that the officer "has died from events stemming from Wednesday's riot at the Capitol," becoming the fifth person to die as a result of the protests. No other details were specified.

According to Associated Press, Head of the US Capitol police Steven Sund resigned following the breach of the US Capitol building by Trump supporters on Wednesday.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Police and special forces soon freed the Capitol building from the protesters, and lawmakers were able to continue and successfully complete the process of confirming Biden as the elected Head of State. According to the latest figures, five people were killed in the protests, almost 70 people were detained.

Biden’s inauguration ceremony is planned for January 20, 2021.