Police officer who shot female protester at the US Congress - suspended

WASHINGTON DC, January 7. / TASS /. A US police officer who shot one of the protestors at the US Congress is suspended from work pending an investigation, according to the Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund's statement on Thursday.

On January 6, supporters of the current US President Donald Trump tried to storm the building of Congress, they eventually managed to get inside. At the same time, the police guarding the building used firearms, wounding a woman. She later died in hospital. "The police officer was sent on administrative leave, his powers as a police officer have been suspended pending the results of the investigation," Sund said in a statement.