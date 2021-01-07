US Department of State orders its foreign diplomats to stop making social media posts

TASS, January 7. The US Department of State ordered its diplomats overseas to suspend all posts on social media in the wake of protests in Washington DC and attack of protesters on the US Congress building, CNN reported citing diplomatic sources.

According to CNN, "the Under Secretary for Public Affairs sent a note to US diplomatic posts overseas ordering them to ‘pause any planned context from your social media accounts’ and remove any scheduled content set for release on Facebook, Hootsuite, and Twitter until further notice."

CNN also pointed out that such steps are usually taken only in case of terrorist attacks and major natural disasters.

Protesters supporting current President Donald Trump stormed on Wednesday the US Capitol in Washington DC and disrupted work of lawmakers, who met to certify the results of the November presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden. Some protesters managed to get inside and all lawmakers were evacuated. During the attack a female protester was reported to sustain a gun wound, while a police officer and several other people were injured.

US media outlets reported that Pentagon had ordered to deploy up to 1,800 US National Guard troops in Washington DC in the wake of mass protests.