US Democratic Party wins majority of seats in Senate after runoff elections in Georgia

NEW YORK, January 7. /TASS/. The US Democratic Party gained a majority of seats in the Senate after Democrat Jon Ossoff won the runoff elections in the State of Georgia defeating Republican David Perdue.

Earlier in Wednesday, Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler at the elections in Georgia.

The elections took place amid protests in Washington DC, where supporters of current President Donald Trump (Republican) stormed the US Capitol and disrupted the work of lawmakers, who met to certify the results of the November presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden (Democrat).

On December 14, the US Electoral College convened and confirmed Biden’s election victory. The Democrat received 306 votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump secured 232 votes. With 538 electors, a candidate needs to get 270 votes to be elected to the office of President of the United States.

In late November, Trump, who has still not conceded, said that he would leave the White House only if the Electoral College voted for Biden. In light of this remark, the procedure which is normally considered a formality drew enormous media spotlight.