US Congress suspends election debate due to protesters' actions - CNN

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. The US Congress on Wednesday suspended the debate on the results of the presidential elections in the country due to the protesters breaching US Capitol, according to CNN.

"The US Capitol has been breached during a tense situation with demonstrators, according to Capitol police officers," CNN wrote, adding "Capitol Hill police are also blocking anyone from moving from Senate office buildings into the US Capitol building. There are underground tunnels that link the office buildings with the Capitol building that senators, staff, and journalists use to travel back and forth".