Johnson declares new lockdown as cases surge

LONDON, January 5. /TASS/. The British government ordered a new lockdown and school closures as COVID-19 cases rocket threatening to overwhelm hospitals, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised address to the nation on Monday.

"Our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic," Johnson said adding that unless resolute action was taken, the NHS would be overwhelmed within 21 days.

Johnson added that the lockdown would continue until the middle of February.

The new measures would include moving to online teaching for most British schools on Tuesday. As in the previous lockdown in March-May and November-December 2020, rules require most people to stay at home, excluding essential shopping, exercise and other exceptions. The non-essential shops, restaurants, and bars will stay closed.