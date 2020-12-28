Tariff-free exports from Moldova extended following ex-leader Dodon’s Russia visit

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Former President of Moldova Igor Dodon highlighted extension of the tariff-free preferential exports from the country to Russia as the key achievement of his visit to Moscow in an interview with TASS.

"The result of the visit is the decision to extend [the tariff-free regime]," he said. "I am glad that our delegation managed to convince the Russian partners to extend the tariff-free export of five Moldovan items of goods from Moldova to Russia. Thanks to these preferences, we save around $20-25 million a year."

According to him, this decision is especially important in the current political climate when Moldovan President Maia Sandu "criticizes Russia." "I believe that Russian authorities made the right and a balanced decision, a decision in the interest of people and producers rather than politics," Dodon underscored. "We had a meeting with [State Duma Speaker] Vyacheslav Volodin, with [State] Duma factions <…>. Of course, we spoke with the presidential administration, with Dmitry Kozak, because we have enjoyed very good working relations in the last few years."

"It was a very good and productive visit that lasted a few days, our delegation is now heading home," the former leader underscored.