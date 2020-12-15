Kiev’s refusal to use Russian vaccine ‘criminal,’ says Ukrainian opposition politician

KIEV, December 15. /TASS/. Kiev’s refusal to use a Russian vaccine against the coronavirus with the proven effectiveness means that the current Ukrainian government does not think about the health of the nation, thus acting criminally towards it, head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk told journalists on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

"Mass inoculation began with the [Russian] Sputnik V vaccine with its effectiveness within 91-95%. Moreover, yesterday there was a statement by the institute that developed this vaccine, the Gamaleya [National Research] Center [for Epidemiology and Microbiology] that <...> this vaccine is 100% effective against the possibility of severe complications [of the coronavirus]. This is the only result worldwide today among all vaccines," the politician noted. In his opinion, the refusal to use a vaccine with such characteristics is criminal, and Ukrainian authorities "demonstrate yet again that they are politically motivated in the issues where it is necessary to think of life and health of our people, the Ukrainian citizens." "The authorities act criminally regarding the inoculation of residents, both the Health Ministry and in general [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky and his team," he emphasized.

The politician noted that to date, "all vaccines that are known worldwide and that they talk, write about and started to use for inoculation, are at Phase Three of clinical trials," while "the Sputnik V vaccine will conclude Phase Three of clinical trials in March 2021." He reiterated that Russia is ready to deliver to Ukraine its high production technology of the vaccine as well as a raw materials line, while the Biolik enterprise in Kharkov may use them.