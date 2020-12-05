Court rejects Trump’s lawsuit to declare him winner in Nevada - TV

NEW YORK, December 5. /TASS/. The Nevada district court rejected a Republican party lawsuit demanding to recognize incumbent US Presdient Donald Trump’s victory in the state, which has six electoral votes, CNN reported citing Judge James Russell.

The TV channel quoted the judge as saying that the "contestant did not prove under any standard of proof" the accusations against the Biden-Harris campaign, including paying to voters.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Monday that Trump’s campaign office would present its evidence of electoral violations in Nevada. According to McEnany, witnesses were to be questioned on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to CNN, the Trump campaign has lost all but one lawsuit challenging the election results.

The US presidential election was held on November 3. Major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender Joe Biden has presumptively won the presidential election, securing over 270 electoral votes. Incumbent US President Donald Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.

Last week, the US General Services Administration acknowledged Biden’s win, formally informing him that they are ready to transfer the budget funds required to begin the transition process in the run-up to his inauguration. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20.