Africa’s coronavirus deaths top 51,700, reports WHO

PRETORIA, November 30. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa reached 2,162,391 after 12,332 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the regional World Health Organization (WHO) office reported Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities went up by 205 in the past 24 hours to reach 51,703, while more than 1.8 million people recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (787,702) and deaths (21,477). Egypt, meanwhile, has recorded 6,636 virus-related deaths and 115,541 infections. Morocco reported 5,789 fatalities.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is ranked second after South Africa with 109,534 coronavirus infections and 1,700 fatalities, followed by Kenya (83,316 and 1,452) and Nigeria (65,148 and 1,163).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.