Minsk calls on CSTO to counteract Western unfriendly advances together

MINSK, November 30. /TASS/. Belarus calls on its Collective Security Treaty Organization partner states to confront the West’s unfriendly policy together, Anatoly Isachenko, the deputy chairman of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament, said at the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly video conference Monday.

"This month, the US unilaterally abandoned yet another international treaty - the Treaty on Open Skies, which Belarus is a part to. The degradation of the international arms control mechanisms is apparent. There is only one conclusion: in this complicated situation, we can resist only through collective efforts," the Belarusian official said.

According to Isachenko, there are attempts of direct foreign meddling in the internal affairs of the CSTO member states. "Parliamentary diplomacy is supposed to defuse the tensions, but we can see how certain Western parliaments adopt various unfriendly resolutions," the deputy speaker said. "All this takes place amid the demolition of the main geopolitical agreements."

The official believes that the CSTO agreement on cooperation in international security, which entered force in 2019, can act as a new instrument for multilateral cooperation.

"In this context, the Belarusian side believes the adoption of the concept and the plan of action, the toolset for counteraction of cyber-challenges and threats today, to be timely," Isachenko said.

He added that, amid the growing global terror threats, the CSTO activity for the implementation of the UN counter-terrorism strategy is especially relevant. "Our organization must step up contacts with counter-terrorism structures and officials not only from the UN, but also from the OSCE, CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the Belarusian official said.