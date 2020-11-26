West uses technologies of staging mass riots in Russia and Belarus, says Lavrov

MINSK, November 26. /TASS/. Western countries are employing technologies of organizing mass riots in Russia and Belarus, while their officials set ultimatums against Moscow and Minsk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Russia and Belarus are under pressure aimed at changing our stance and limiting our countries’ development. The Western media and officials voice nearly ultimatums against us. There have been too many facts of meddling in domestic affairs. They are using the technology of organizing mass riots, and the opposition gets financial and other support," Lavrov said after a board meeting of the two countries’ Foreign Ministries.

In this situation the West is playing "a game without rules" style, Lavrov noted. "Without giving any evidence they are slapping unilateral sanctions. The work of cooperation formats, which had been built for years, is frozen," Russia’s top diplomat said.