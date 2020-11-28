Armenian president to pay private visit to Moscow

YEREVAN, November 28. /TASS/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will pay a private visit to Moscow on Saturday, where he plans to meet with members of the Armenian community in Russia to discuss the situation in his country and Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of state’s press service said.

"President Armen Sarkissian left for a private visit to Russia’s capital Moscow on November 28. While continuing discussions with representatives of the Armenian diaspora, President Sarkissian will have meetings with members of the Armenian community in the Russian Federation, during which he will raise the issue of events involving Artsakh (the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - TASS) and the situation in Armenia," the press service said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku and Yerevan have disputed sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh since February 1988, when the region declared secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. In the armed conflict of 1992-1994 Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjoining districts.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.