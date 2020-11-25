Handover of Kalbajar District to Azerbaijan in progress

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers control the process of handover of the Kalbajar District to the Azerbaijani side which started at 00:00 today, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Wednesday.

"Beginning at 00:00 on November 25, in accordance with the trilateral statement by the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces the handover of the Kalbajar District in Nagorno-Karabakh to the Azerbaijani side started," he said.

The spokesman noted that the Russian peacekeeping mission remains in close contact with local administrations in order to prevent possible incidents. There is also a continuous interaction via direct communication channels with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.