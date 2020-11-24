Azerbaijani troops enter Kalbajar district in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, November 25. /TASS/. Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces started to enter the Kalbajar district in Nagorno-Karabakh shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the press service of the country’s defense ministry said.

"In line with the trilateral agreement, signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces entered the Kalbajar district on November 25," the ministry said in a statement.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are to maintain the positions that they held and Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed to the region.

In line with the agreements, Azerbaijan is to assume control over the Agdam district until November 20, Kalbajar district - until November 15, and the Lachin district - until December 1. Later, Baku agreed to postpone the handover of the Kalbajar district until November 25.