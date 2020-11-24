Putin, Erdogan stress importance of coordinated efforts to develop anti-COVID vaccines

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to develop and manufacture anti-coronavirus vaccines, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides expressed commitment to further cooperation in the sphere of combating the coronavirus pandemic. They agreed that the top priority task is to coordinate efforts on the development, production and use of vaccines," it said.

Russia’s health ministry said on November 11 that Turkey had expressed interest in organizing production of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine at its pharmaceutical facilities.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The Russian health ministry said on August 15 that production of the vaccine had been launched. The third, post-registration, stage of clinical tests began on August 25. The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines.

The vaccine’s price is expected to be made public later in the week. According to the vaccine’s Twitter account, its price will be much lower than that of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.