Pressure on Moscow is inadmissible, senior diplomat tells German ambassador

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov at a meeting with German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr noted a serious damage to the bilateral dialogue caused by Berlin's confrontation course against Moscow and urged Germany to reject aggressive rhetoric and pressure methods.

"The Russian side pointed out that Berlin’s confrontation course regarding Russia, currently manifested by groundless accusations, rejection of many directions of cooperation, and introduction of sanctions, causes serious harm to the connections of trust built over many decades and to the mutually beneficial cooperation of the two countries in various spheres. The German side was urged to reject aggressive rhetoric, methods of containment and pressure, and to return to the level of a mutually respectful dialogue in order to promote the positive agenda in the bilateral relations and foreign-policy interaction," the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats discussed the condition and prospects of Russian-German relations against the background of their recent deterioration. Additionally, the sides touched on a number of issues of the international agenda, including the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in light of implementation of provisions of the trilateral statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, as well as conflict settlement in Libya and Syria.

"While discussing the situation in Belarus, the Russian side again emphasized the inadmissibility of external interference into internal political processes of the country in order to destabilize the situation," the Foreign Ministry noted.