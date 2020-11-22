Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 604,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, November 22. /TASS/. More than 604,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 57.88 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 16:31 Moscow time on November 22, as many as 57,882,183 novel coronavirus cases and 1,377,395 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 604,943 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,237.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America accounts for more than 44% of the COVID-19 daily tally (270,290). Next are Europe (232,897 cases), and Southeast Asia (55,697 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (11,789,012), India (9,095,806), Brazil (6,020,164), France (2,089,353), Russia (2,089,329), Spain (1,556,730), the United Kingdom (1,493,387), Italy (1,380,531), Argentina (1,359,042), Colombia (1,233,969), Mexico (1,025,969), and Peru (946,087).