Plans to improve relations with Armenia may create new situation - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, November 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s plans to improve relations with Armenia may create a new situation situation in the region and strengthen global security, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday.

"I hope that the current ceasefire and our future plans to normalize relations with Armenia provided that Armenia takes them positively, may create a new situation in the region in terms of strengthening stability and security. Everyone will benefit from it, including people living in the region and our neighbors, and the entire world will be safer," Aliyev emphasized.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said that Azerbaijan and Armenia would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.