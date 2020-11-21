US President Donald Trump to take part in virtual G20 summit

WASHINGTON, November 21. /TASS/. President of the United States Donald Trump will participate in the G20 summit, which is set to take place on November 21-22 in an online format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a high-ranking official in the US President’s Administration told TASS late on Friday.

According to the official, President Trump would participate in the virtual G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday.

The G20 summit, chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is set to take place online on November 21-22. The meeting’s participants will particularly discuss ways to restore economic growth in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told reporters on Friday that the upcoming virtual G20 summit would be closed to the media.

Global coronavirus crisis

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 57,880,460 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,376,750 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 40,093,770 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.