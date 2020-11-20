Azerbaijani, French top diplomats held talks on Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

BAKU, November 21. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and France, Jeyhun Bayramov and Jean-Yves Le Drain correspondingly, held a telephone conversation on November 20 discussing the implementation of the trilateral agreement on the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, the press office of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides exchanged their views on the latest situation in the region, the implementation of the trilateral statement of 9 November, various issues stemming from the agreement, as well as humanitarian issues," according to the statement.

"The Ministers stressed the importance of studying the situation and preservation of historical and religious monuments in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts and noted the cooperation to be realized in this regard," the statement added.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is comprised of units from the 15th separate motor rifle (peacekeeping) brigade of the Central Military District.

The Russian peacekeepers have set up observation posts along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire agreement observance. The peacekeeping mission’s command is stationed in the area of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation is being monitored around the clock.