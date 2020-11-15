63 individuals apply for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, November 15. /TASS/. 63 individual presented their statements of intent to participate in forthcoming early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan, press service of the Central Election Commission told TASS.

"Acceptance of applications ended on November 14 at midnight; 63 individuals submitted relevant documents," a spokesperson of the press service said.

It does not mean that all of them automatically become candidates, he noted. Candidates running for the presidential post will have now to gather 30,000 signatures in their support and contribute a pledge amounting to 1 mln Kyrgyzstani som ($11,830) by December 3. 59 people stated their intentions to become candidates at presidential elections in 2017 but just 17 of them managed to officially register as candidates.

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on October 15 on the back of continuing protests in Bishkek.