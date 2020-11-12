Armenian top diplomat discusses Karabakh deal with Minsk Group representatives

YEREVAN, November 13. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh agreement. Mnatsakanyan said that the deal cannot be considered a comprehensive solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed.

"The minister has exchanged opinions on the agreement signed by Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani leaders on October 10 and the subsequent ceasefire. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that the signed agreement is aimed to establish a ceasefire and that it cannot be considered a comprehensive solution to the Karabakh issue," the message informs.

The Armenian top diplomat added that Turkey’s participation in the Nagorno-Karabakh peacekeeping mission should be ruled out despite Ankara taking steps in this direction.

"The minister expressed serious concern over the fate of historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - TASS) remaining on the territory occupied by Azerbaijan," the message says. The diplomats stressed the importance of continuing the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group as the only international mediation format.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.