Turkey's forces to join Nagorno-Karabakh peacekeeping mission

ANKARA, November 12. /TASS/. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Thursday again stated that Turkey’s forces will take part in a peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh jointly with Russia, CNN Turk TV channel reported on Thursday.

"Turkey will participate in a joint peacekeeping mission to monitor and control the implementation of a [peace] deal [in Karabakh]," Akar said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday that a memorandum on setting up a joint Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh had been signed following online negotiations between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar. It will be located in Azerbaijan. These agreements don’t mention the presence of Turkish servicemen in the Karabakh peacekeeping contingent.