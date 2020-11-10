President Aliyev maintains schedule exists for withdrawal of Armenian troops from Karabakh

BAKU, November 10./TASS/. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev insisted on Tuesday that a schedule existed for the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Nagorno-Karabakh.

"There is a schedule already for the withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from our territories. Before the end of the month, they must leave all the territories remaining occupied," President Aliyev said as he met with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan.

"That is why the [envisaged] creation of this [Russian-Turkish] center [for control over the ceasefire] shortly will be of great use," the president said as quoted by Azertac news agency. He also said that Baku achieved what it had long been seeking - an equal role of Moscow and Ankara in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

Ilham Aliyev, however, said that not only Russian, but also Turkish peacekeepers would be deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh.