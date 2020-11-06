Three Syrian nationals wanted in Armenia for terrorism, mercenarism

YEREVAN, November 6. /TASS/. Three Syrian nationals have been placed on the wanted list in Armenia on charges of involvement in international terrorism and mercenarism, Armenia’s Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"The Investigative Committee has submitted a motion to the court asking to select arrest as a restraint measure for three Syrian citizens. Abu Stef al-Hindawi, Ahmad al-Taebi and Abu Diab Halabi are accused of international terrorism and mercenarism. All the three are placed on the wanted list," the statement says.

Armenia’s investigative agencies established that those three Syrians were fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians. Three ceasefire agreements have been negotiated so far, but almost immediately both sides begin blaming each other for violating the truce.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.