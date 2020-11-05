Georgia documents record-high 2,401 daily COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, November 5. /TASS/. Georgia has documented 2,401 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic in the country. The total number of cases has hit 49,218, the government website providing coronavirus-related data informed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 2,295 cases of COVID-19 were reported, on November 3 - 1,943.

In the past 24 hours, 2,289 have recovered from the virus in Georgia, taking the total to 33,459 (67.98% of all infected). Meanwhile, 156 have been quarantined in the past 24 hours, with the total rising to 3,160. In all, 2,446 people are under medical supervision at special hotels, which is 1,909 lower than the day before.

The coronavirus spread coefficient has remained at 1.24 for the past eight days. A total of 1.32% of the Georgian population (which comes up to 3,716,900) has been diagnosed with the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 20 people have died from COVID-19 in Georgia, with the overall death toll hitting 401. The republic held 938,445 coronavirus tests, with 25.25% of the Georgian population covered by testing.