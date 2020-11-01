Riot police start brutally detaining protesters in Minsk

MINSK, November 1. /TASS/. Riot police started brutally detaining opposition protesters at Sunday’s march dubbed 'Grandfathers' on the Independence Square in Minsk.

According to a TASS correspondent, the protesters were dispersed and at least 20 people were detained.

Riot police fired several warning shots in the air as protesters approached their cordon on the Independence Square in Minsk.

Later the protesters bypassed a cordon of nearly 300 riot police officers and continued marching along the avenue. No clashes between protesters and police were registered.