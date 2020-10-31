Parliamentary election begins in Georgia

TBILISI, October 31. /TASS/. Polling stations for a parliamentary vote opened in Georgia at 8:00 local time on Saturday (7:00 Moscow time), a TASS correspondent reported.

Georgian citizens can cast their ballot until 20:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time) at 3,847 polling stations, including 52 abroad.

The 150-seat parliament of Georgia will be elected via a mixed system: 30 seats via the majority system, and 120 - via the proportional system. In order to dominate the government, a political party needs to secure at least 40.54% of votes.

A total of 48 political parties and two political blocs were registered for the upcoming polls.

The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party is seen as the frontrunner.