Number of coronavirus cases in US tops 9 million — university

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded nine million on Friday, the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) said on its website.

The US university, which relies on data from international organizations, federal and local authorities, estimates the current number of cases in the country at 9,007,298, including 229,293 fatalities.

A total of 3,554,336 patients have already recovered. California is the hardest-hit US state, with 925,509 cases of the disease registered so far. Texas is the runner-up (919,661 cases), followed by Florida (799,738) and New York (503,176).

According to the latest statistics, about 45 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.18 million deaths have been reported. To date, 1,599,976 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,200,560 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 27,656 fatalities nationwide.