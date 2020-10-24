Lukashenko tells Pompeo Russia does not interfere in Belarus affairs

MINSK, October 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Russia does not interfere in the country’s domestic affairs, emphasizing that Russia is Belarus’ main ally.

"Touching on the foreign policy issues, Lukashenko underlined that Russia is the main ally, emphasizing the support given in the current period. It was also stated that Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus, however, the countries are poised to team up in responding to emerging external threats," the Belarusian television channel ONT said on Saturday.