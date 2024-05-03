Ukrainian drone attacks bus in Belgorod region, one person injured

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine used a fixed-wing drone to attack a bus in the village of Voznesenovka in Russia’s Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"In the village of Voznesenovka of the Belgorod urban district, Kiev troops used an FPV drone to attack a bus taking employees of a commercial enterprise to work. Two passengers and the driver were inside the vehicle at the time of the attack. One person was injured as a result," he wrote.

The victim sought medical assistance as a self-referred patient and was diagnosed with a barotrauma and a bruised arm. He is now receiving the required treatment.