Russia puts former Ukrainian finance minister, national bank chief on wanted list

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has put on the wanted list Ukraine’s former Finance Minister Alexander Shlapak and former National Bank chief Stepan Kubiv, according to the ministry’s database.

Charges against them were not specified in the ministry’s database.

The Russian Investigative Committee charged Shlapak and Kubiv in absentia in January. They were among Ukrainian officials who made the decision to launch the so-called anti-terrorism cooperation in Donbass in 2014 and financed it from the state budget. According to the committee, their actions resulted in deaths or injuries for more than 900 residents of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Shlapak was appointed to the post of the Ukrainian finance minister on February 27, 2014, and held the post until December 2 of the same year. Kubiv led the National Bank of Ukraine between February 24 and June 19, 2014.