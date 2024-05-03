Hungarian politician sees US primed for continued Ukraine conflict

NEW YORK, May 3. /TASS/. The United States is not seeking an end to the Ukraine conflict as there are some advantages in it for Washington, the political adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Balazs Orban (no relation), said in an interview with noted US journalist Tucker Carlson.

"Our position from day one <…>, it's the sooner we stop it, the outcome will be better for everybody. But then we realize that many Western strategic thinkers and politicians think in a different way," the Hungarian politician said. "And there are some tactical advantages, especially for the United States," he added.

According to Orban, in this way the United States is trying "to weaken Russia," "stop German-Russian energy cooperation" and find new export markets for LNG.

"These are tactical minor advantages. But strategically, <…> it is destroying Europe as an economic powerhouse. It is destroying its energy independence," Orban underscored.