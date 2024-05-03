Air defense inspection takes place in Belarus amid Western exercises — Defense Ministry

MINSK, May 3. /TASS/. An inspection of Belarusian air defense forces, observed by President Alexander Lukashenko, took place amid large-scale military Western exercises in neighboring countries, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced.

"These days, six military exercise take place in neighboring states. A large amount of vehicles and personnel move across European countries within the Defender Europe exercise, including aviation. Therefore, by the decision of the commander-in-chief, air defense forces on duty were inspected within the snap inspection of the Armed Forces - how they perform their combat duties, protecting our air border," he said, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry press office.

He noted that it is still too early to talk about any results, but preliminary conclusions indicate that the Belarusian air defense forces are ready to perform their duties.

"The final conclusion will be made after the objective control is complete. But we can see it already, the, overall, the air defense completed its mission," he said.

"We see, you and I, how forms and means of warfare have changed, in the example of the special military operation in Ukraine. They talk about a war of drones there. This is why we pay special attention to air defense systems," the minister underscored.