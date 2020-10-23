Kremlin regrets Russophobia commonplace in US electoral processes

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Competition in Russophobia, which has become a common practice in the US electoral processes, is only regrettable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

According to the spokesman, "competition in Russophobia has become a constant in all US electoral processes, regrettably."

"We are fully aware of this and can only express regret," Peskov added.

Peskov disclosed that, although the Kremlin did not watch the US presidential debate, it did read numerous media reports about it. "After all, probably, it is the American electorate who is the target audience of these debates, that is, common Americans. It is up to them to decide who won the debate, not us," the spokesman said.