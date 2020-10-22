Kremlin rejects all US election meddling accusations against Russia

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. All accusations against Russia of trying to meddle in the electoral processes in the United States are totally unfounded, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Referring to remarks by Director of US National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that Russia and Iran allegedly seek to influence elections in the United States, Peskov noted that he was commenting on the issue "with regret."

"Accusations are pouring in every day, they are all absolutely groundless, they are not based on anything. It is rather a tribute to the domestic political processes related to the upcoming [US presidential] election," he said.

Ratcliffe earlier alleged that Russia and Iran had obtained American voter registration data and sought to influence the election. The issue of potential meddling in US elections is raised on a regular basis in connection with US officials’ statements on Russia’s involvement in such actions. Moscow has rejected such allegations more than once.